Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE – Research Report) and Desktop Metal (DM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange on October 1 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.63, close to its 52-week high of $118.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 67.6% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Victory Capital Holdings, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercontinental Exchange with a $128.63 average price target, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on December 16, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

