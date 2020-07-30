Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE – Research Report) and CyrusOne (CONE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $105.70, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

CyrusOne (CONE)

In a report released today, Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.17.

Luebchow has an average return of 19.7% when recommending CyrusOne.

According to TipRanks.com, Luebchow is ranked #1978 out of 6831 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CyrusOne with a $80.92 average price target, representing a -0.1% downside. In a report issued on July 15, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

