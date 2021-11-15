Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Independence Realty (NYSE: IRT), VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Independence Realty (IRT – Research Report), VICI Properties (VICI – Research Report) and Host Hotels & Resorts (HST – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Independence Realty (IRT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Buy rating on Independence Realty on October 27 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.12, close to its 52-week high of $25.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 78.7% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Sabra Healthcare REIT, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Independence Realty with a $23.96 average price target, a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

VICI Properties (VICI)

In a report issued on October 28, Wes Golladay from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on VICI Properties, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Retail Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VICI Properties with a $36.47 average price target, implying a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 17, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

In a report issued on October 29, James W Sullivan from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.87, close to its 52-week high of $19.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 71.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Bluerock Residential Growth, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Host Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.64, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

