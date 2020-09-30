Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on IHS Markit (INFO – Research Report), Ameris Bancorp (ABCB – Research Report) and Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX – Research Report).

IHS Markit (INFO)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on IHS Markit, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 42.1% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IHS Markit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.33, which is a -21.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Piper Sandler analyst Casey Whitman maintained a Buy rating on Ameris Bancorp today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Whitman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Whitman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Orrstown Financial Services, Southern First Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Ameris Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

In a report released today, Brad Milsaps from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Allegiance Bancshares, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.1% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cadence Bancorporation, Prosperity Bancshares, and Triumph Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegiance Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $27.00.

