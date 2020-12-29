Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hiscox (Other OTC: HCXLF) and Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hiscox (HCXLF – Research Report) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hiscox (HCXLF)

RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Hold rating on Hiscox on December 10 and set a price target of p875.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1799 out of 7175 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hiscox with a $12.42 average price target, implying a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a p1085.00 price target.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings on October 15 and set a price target of $523.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $565.77, close to its 52-week high of $606.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 79.2% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $587.29, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $608.00 price target.

