Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) and Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE: GCAP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hercules Capital (HTGC – Research Report) and Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP – Research Report).

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Hercules Capital yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 48.5% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hercules Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.57.

Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma assigned a Hold rating to Gain Capital Holdings today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Sharma covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and Lincoln Edu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gain Capital Holdings with a $7.00 average price target.

