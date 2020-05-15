Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Helgeland Sparebank (Other OTC: HGDPF) and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (Other OTC: MRPRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF – Research Report) and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF)

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital upgraded Helgeland Sparebank to Buy, with a price target of NOK85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.7% and a 31.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Helgeland Sparebank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.37.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF)

In a report released yesterday, Mariano Miguel from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, with a price target of EUR11.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.95, close to its 52-week low of $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Miguel is ranked #6292 out of 6532 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA with a $10.98 average price target, which is a 38.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR9.50 price target.

