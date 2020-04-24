April 24, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Helgeland Sparebank (Other OTC: HGDPF) and Commerzbank AG (Other OTC: CRZBY)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPFResearch Report) and Commerzbank AG (CRZBYResearch Report).

Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF)

Helgeland Sparebank received a Buy rating and an NOK85.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -15.6% and a 23.9% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Helgeland Sparebank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.88.

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG, with a price target of EUR2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.44, close to its 52-week low of $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.4% and a 37.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $3.24 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

