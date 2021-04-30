Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hartford Financial (NYSE: HIG) and Starwood Property (NYSE: STWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hartford Financial (HIG – Research Report) and Starwood Property (STWD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hartford Financial (HIG)

In a report issued on March 28, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Hartford Financial. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.65, close to its 52-week high of $69.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hartford Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.00, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $82.00 price target.

Starwood Property (STWD)

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Buy rating on Starwood Property on April 22 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.87, close to its 52-week high of $26.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 58.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Starwood Property has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.80, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

