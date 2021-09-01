Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hargreaves Lansdown (Other OTC: HRGLF) and Bank Of Montreal (NYSE: BMO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF – Research Report) and Bank Of Montreal (BMO – Research Report).

Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF)

In a report issued on August 11, Adam Barrass from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Hargreaves Lansdown, with a price target of p1850.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Barrass is ranked #6488 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hargreaves Lansdown is a Hold with an average price target of $22.94, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £16.50 price target.

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Sell rating on Bank Of Montreal on August 24 and set a price target of C$132.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.52, close to its 52-week high of $106.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Element Fleet Management, and National Bank of Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Montreal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.40.

