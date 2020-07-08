Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) and Close Brothers Group (Other OTC: CBGPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Goldman Sachs Group (GS – Research Report) and Close Brothers Group (CBGPF – Research Report).

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $200.03.

Horowitz has an average return of 4.2% when recommending Goldman Sachs Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Horowitz is ranked #1740 out of 6759 analysts.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.07, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

Close Brothers Group (CBGPF)

In a report issued on July 6, Portia Patel from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group to Hold, with a price target of p1197.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.63, close to its 52-week low of $10.42.

Patel has an average return of 24.2% when recommending Close Brothers Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #2058 out of 6759 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Close Brothers Group with a $14.74 average price target, which is a 38.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £11.90 price target.

