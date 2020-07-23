Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Globe Life (NYSE: GL), Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Globe Life (GL – Research Report), Discover Financial Services (DFS – Research Report) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR – Research Report).

Globe Life (GL)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Globe Life, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 48.8% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Globe Life with a $80.80 average price target.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $57.55 average price target, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on ARMOUR Residential REIT yesterday and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARMOUR Residential REIT is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.83, which is a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

