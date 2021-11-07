Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) and istar Financial (NYSE: STAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Global Medical REIT (GMRE – Research Report), eXp World Holdings (EXPI – Research Report) and istar Financial (STAR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

In a report issued on November 4, Connor Siversky from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.04, close to its 52-week high of $17.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Siversky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Siversky covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, National Health Investors, and First Industrial Realty.

Global Medical REIT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.80, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

eXp World Holdings (EXPI)

In a report issued on November 4, Justin Ages from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on eXp World Holdings, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Ages is ranked #6515 out of 7726 analysts.

eXp World Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.50, implying a 43.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

istar Financial (STAR)

Berenberg Bank analyst Nathan Crossett maintained a Buy rating on istar Financial on November 3 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.04, close to its 52-week high of $27.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Crossett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.3% success rate. Crossett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Healthcare, Americold Realty, and Coresite Realty.

istar Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, representing a 35.2% upside. In a report issued on November 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

