Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ: GABC), BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE: BSIG) and CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on German American Bancorp (GABC – Research Report), BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG – Research Report) and CBRE Group (CBRE – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

German American Bancorp (GABC)

KBW analyst Damon Delmonte reiterated a Hold rating on German American Bancorp today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Delmonte is ranked #243 out of 6531 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for German American Bancorp with a $31.00 average price target.

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

KBW analyst Robert Lee maintained a Hold rating on BrightSphere Investment Group today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 66.2% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Victory Capital Holdings, Janus Henderson Group, and Brookfield Asset Mng.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BrightSphere Investment Group with a $8.25 average price target, which is a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

CBRE Group (CBRE)

In a report released today, Jade Rahmani from KBW maintained a Hold rating on CBRE Group, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Rahmani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Rahmani covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Invitation Homes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CBRE Group with a $53.50 average price target.

