Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ: GLPI) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gaming and Leisure (GLPI – Research Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

In a report released yesterday, Felicia Hendrix from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Royal Caribbean.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaming and Leisure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.29, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Braemar Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.52, close to its 52-week low of $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.9% and a 34.6% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts with a $5.25 average price target.

