August 4, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ: GLPI) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gaming and Leisure (GLPIResearch Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

In a report released yesterday, Felicia Hendrix from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Royal Caribbean.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaming and Leisure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.29, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Braemar Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.52, close to its 52-week low of $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.9% and a 34.6% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts with a $5.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019