Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE: GCAP) and Ready Capital (NYSE: RC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gain Capital Holdings (GCAPResearch Report) and Ready Capital (RCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma maintained a Buy rating on Gain Capital Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.40, close to its 52-week high of $6.60.

Sharma has an average return of 43.3% when recommending Gain Capital Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #4995 out of 6488 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gain Capital Holdings with a $6.33 average price target.

Ready Capital (RC)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Ready Capital, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.01, close to its 52-week low of $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.7% and a 39.0% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ready Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.67, implying a 127.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

