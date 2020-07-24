Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV), Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on FirstService (FSV – Research Report), Discover Financial Services (DFS – Research Report) and East West Bancorp (EWBC – Research Report).

FirstService (FSV)

In a report released today, Daryl Young from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on FirstService, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.90, close to its 52-week high of $115.64.

Young has an average return of 29.6% when recommending FirstService.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is ranked #4839 out of 6814 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FirstService with a $108.93 average price target.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 71.0% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Apollo Global Management, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discover Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.33, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

East West Bancorp (EWBC)

BMO Capital analyst Lana Chan maintained a Hold rating on East West Bancorp today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Chan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Chan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Huntington Bancshares, and First Republic Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on East West Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.50.

