Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) and Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on First Commonwealth (FCF – Research Report) and Barings BDC (BBDC – Research Report).

First Commonwealth (FCF)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Commonwealth. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.76, close to its 52-week low of $6.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Commonwealth is a Hold with an average price target of $9.00.

Barings BDC (BBDC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Barings BDC today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Barings BDC with a $8.75 average price target.

