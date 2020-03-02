Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB – Research Report), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp received a Buy rating and a $32.00 price target from Robert W. Baird analyst David George today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.40, close to its 52-week low of $23.73.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 66.7% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Associated Banc-Corp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fifth Third Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. received a Buy rating and a $149.00 price target from Piper Sandler analyst Jeff Harte today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Harte is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 49.5% success rate. Harte covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Goldman Sachs Group, Evercore Partners, and Bank of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $145.00, implying a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

Stephens analyst Justin Long maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 48.6% success rate. Long covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

Fortress Transportation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, representing a 35.7% upside. In a report issued on February 20, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

