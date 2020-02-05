Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW), MGIC Investment (NYSE: MTG) and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on EZCORP (EZPW – Research Report), MGIC Investment (MTG – Research Report) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

EZCORP (EZPW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on EZCORP yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.01, close to its 52-week low of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4202 out of 5875 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EZCORP is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.67, which is a 45.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

MGIC Investment (MTG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on MGIC Investment yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MGIC Investment with a $17.63 average price target.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $241.94, close to its 52-week high of $250.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Horowitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 68.6% success rate. Horowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $274.56 average price target, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $358.00 price target.

