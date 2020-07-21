Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Essex Property (NYSE: ESS), Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Essex Property (ESS – Research Report), Sun Life Financial (SLF – Research Report) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION – Research Report).

Essex Property (ESS)

In a report released yesterday, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Essex Property, with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $219.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.9% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Essex Property with a $259.17 average price target, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

In a report released yesterday, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sun Life Financial, with a price target of C$61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 65.4% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Sun Life Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.29.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 54.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Discover Financial Services, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.56, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

