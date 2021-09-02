September 2, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Equity Lifestyle (NYSE: ELS), Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Equity Lifestyle (ELSResearch Report), Vornado Realty (VNOResearch Report) and Willis Towers Watson (WLTWResearch Report).

Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

Colliers Securities analyst David Toti maintained a Buy rating on Equity Lifestyle today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.80, close to its 52-week high of $87.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Preferred Apartment Communities, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Lifestyle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.29, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Vornado Realty (VNO)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Vornado Realty, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and JBG Smith Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vornado Realty with a $50.00 average price target, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Willis Towers Watson, with a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $223.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 82.1% success rate. Marcon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Paycor HCM.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Willis Towers Watson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $246.11.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

