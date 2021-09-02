Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Equity Lifestyle (NYSE: ELS), Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report), Vornado Realty (VNO – Research Report) and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW – Research Report).

Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

Colliers Securities analyst David Toti maintained a Buy rating on Equity Lifestyle today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.80, close to its 52-week high of $87.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Preferred Apartment Communities, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Lifestyle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.29, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Vornado Realty (VNO)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Vornado Realty, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and JBG Smith Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vornado Realty with a $50.00 average price target, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Willis Towers Watson, with a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $223.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 82.1% success rate. Marcon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Paycor HCM.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Willis Towers Watson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $246.11.

