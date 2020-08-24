August 24, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ: EFSC) and BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSCResearch Report) and BRP Group (BRPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Financial Services today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 24.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, German American Bancorp, and Commerce Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enterprise Financial Services with a $35.00 average price target.

BRP Group (BRP)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on BRP Group today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.28, close to its 52-week high of $23.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 69.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BRP Group with a $22.60 average price target, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

