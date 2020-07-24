Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ehealth (NASDAQ: EHTH), Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) and First American Financial (NYSE: FAF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ehealth (EHTH – Research Report), Blackstone Group (BX – Research Report) and First American Financial (FAF – Research Report).

Ehealth (EHTH)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephen Tanal maintained a Hold rating on Ehealth today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 53.2% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, 1Life Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.91, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

Blackstone Group (BX)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Group today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 67.8% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Blackstone Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00.

First American Financial (FAF)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Buy rating on First American Financial today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First American Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.33, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on July 14, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

