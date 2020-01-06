Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Discover Financial Services (DFS – Research Report) and Prudential Financial (PRU – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report released today, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Starwood Property, American Express, and Annaly Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $92.86 average price target.

Prudential Financial (PRU)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Prudential Financial. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prudential Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $96.25.

