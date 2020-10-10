October 10, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Discover Financial Services (DFSResearch Report) and East West Bancorp (EWBCResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services on October 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 66.1% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Blackstone Mortgage, Rocket Companies, and Mastercard.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.08, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

East West Bancorp (EWBC)

In a report issued on October 8, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on East West Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 44.6% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Associated Banc-Corp, and First Republic Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for East West Bancorp with a $41.20 average price target.

