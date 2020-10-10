Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Discover Financial Services (DFS – Research Report) and East West Bancorp (EWBC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services on October 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 66.1% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Blackstone Mortgage, Rocket Companies, and Mastercard.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.08, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

East West Bancorp (EWBC)

In a report issued on October 8, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on East West Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 44.6% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Associated Banc-Corp, and First Republic Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for East West Bancorp with a $41.20 average price target.

