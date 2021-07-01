July 1, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Diamondrock (NYSE: DRH) and Ventas (NYSE: VTR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Diamondrock (DRHResearch Report) and Ventas (VTRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Diamondrock (DRH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Buy rating on Diamondrock on June 29 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Diamondrock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.43.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ventas (VTR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Buy rating on Ventas on June 28 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.10, close to its 52-week high of $59.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 84.2% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and Healthpeak Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ventas with a $62.43 average price target, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019