Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Diamondrock (NYSE: DRH) and Ventas (NYSE: VTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Diamondrock (DRH – Research Report) and Ventas (VTR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Diamondrock (DRH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Buy rating on Diamondrock on June 29 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Diamondrock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.43.

Ventas (VTR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Buy rating on Ventas on June 28 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.10, close to its 52-week high of $59.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 84.2% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and Healthpeak Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ventas with a $62.43 average price target, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

