April 15, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF) and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (Other OTC: MRPRF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHFResearch Report) and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRFResearch Report).

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

Barclays analyst Sander Bunck maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Wohnen today and set a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Bunck is ranked #1765 out of 6438 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.82, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, HSBC also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR30.00 price target.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF)

Barclays analyst Celine Huynh upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA to Buy today and set a price target of EUR10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.50, close to its 52-week low of $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Huynh is ranked #4123 out of 6438 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.59, implying a 54.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR11.10 price target.

