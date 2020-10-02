October 2, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) and UniCredit SpA (Other OTC: UNCFF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Bank AG (DBResearch Report) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFFResearch Report).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Independent Research analyst Jan Lennertz maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG today and set a price target of EUR6.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Lennertz is ranked #2751 out of 6960 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $7.93, which is a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released yesterday, Delphine Lee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #6649 out of 6960 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UniCredit SpA with a $11.30 average price target, representing a 40.4% upside. In a report issued on September 22, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR9.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019