Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) and Washington Real Estate Investment (NYSE: WRE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CyrusOne (CONE – Research Report) and Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

CyrusOne (CONE)

In a report released today, Gregory P Miller from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.87, close to its 52-week high of $79.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 69.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and Akamai.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyrusOne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.73, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Washington Real Estate Investment, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Washington Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.33.

