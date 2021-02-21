Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) and Ventas (NYSE: VTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cousins Properties (CUZ – Research Report) and Ventas (VTR – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Hold rating on Cousins Properties on February 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cousins Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Ventas (VTR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Hold rating on Ventas on February 18 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ventas is a Hold with an average price target of $50.89, which is a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

