February 21, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) and Ventas (NYSE: VTR)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cousins Properties (CUZResearch Report) and Ventas (VTRResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Hold rating on Cousins Properties on February 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cousins Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ventas (VTR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Hold rating on Ventas on February 18 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ventas is a Hold with an average price target of $50.89, which is a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019