Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC), Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) and BRT Realty (NYSE: BRT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Clarivate Analytics (CCC – Research Report), Capital Southwest (CSWC – Research Report) and BRT Realty (BRT – Research Report).

Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Clarivate Analytics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.39, close to its 52-week high of $29.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.7% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clarivate Analytics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.40, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Capital Southwest (CSWC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Hold rating on Capital Southwest today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital Southwest with a $15.67 average price target.

BRT Realty (BRT)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on BRT Realty, with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

BRT Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.25.

