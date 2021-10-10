October 10, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Chubb (NYSE: CB), Eastgroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) and Blackrock (NYSE: BLK)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chubb (CBResearch Report), Eastgroup Properties (EGPResearch Report) and Blackrock (BLKResearch Report).

Chubb (CB)

In a report issued on October 8, David Motemaden from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Chubb, with a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $182.78, close to its 52-week high of $187.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Motemaden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Motemaden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Trean Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chubb with a $192.55 average price target, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa reiterated a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties on October 8 and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and Urban Edge Properties.

Eastgroup Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $174.75.

Blackrock (BLK)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr reiterated a Buy rating on Blackrock on October 8 and set a price target of $956.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $844.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 72.3% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Franklin Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $998.11 average price target, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $978.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019