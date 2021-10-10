Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Chubb (NYSE: CB), Eastgroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) and Blackrock (NYSE: BLK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chubb (CB – Research Report), Eastgroup Properties (EGP – Research Report) and Blackrock (BLK – Research Report).

Chubb (CB)

In a report issued on October 8, David Motemaden from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Chubb, with a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $182.78, close to its 52-week high of $187.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Motemaden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Motemaden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Trean Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chubb with a $192.55 average price target, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa reiterated a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties on October 8 and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and Urban Edge Properties.

Eastgroup Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $174.75.

Blackrock (BLK)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr reiterated a Buy rating on Blackrock on October 8 and set a price target of $956.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $844.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 72.3% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Franklin Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $998.11 average price target, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $978.00 price target.

