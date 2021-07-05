July 5, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) and UniCredit SpA (Other OTC: UNCFF)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Charles Schwab (SCHWResearch Report) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFFResearch Report).

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell reiterated a Buy rating on Charles Schwab on July 2 and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.80, close to its 52-week high of $76.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 57.5% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Giovanni Razzoli assigned a Hold rating to UniCredit SpA on July 2 and set a price target of EUR10.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Razzoli is ranked #5789 out of 7584 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UniCredit SpA with a $13.97 average price target, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Societe Generale also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR10.60 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019