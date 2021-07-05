Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) and UniCredit SpA (Other OTC: UNCFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Charles Schwab (SCHW – Research Report) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFF – Research Report).

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell reiterated a Buy rating on Charles Schwab on July 2 and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.80, close to its 52-week high of $76.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 57.5% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.33.

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Giovanni Razzoli assigned a Hold rating to UniCredit SpA on July 2 and set a price target of EUR10.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Razzoli is ranked #5789 out of 7584 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UniCredit SpA with a $13.97 average price target, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Societe Generale also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR10.60 price target.

