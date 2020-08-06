August 6, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CatchMark Timber (NYSE: CTT), TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE: OCFT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CatchMark Timber (CTTResearch Report), TCG BDC (CGBDResearch Report) and OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

CatchMark Timber (CTT)

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating on CatchMark Timber today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettinari is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 72.4% success rate. Pettinari covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Silgan Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CatchMark Timber is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.88, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TCG BDC (CGBD)

In a report released today, Arren Cyganovich from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on TCG BDC, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyganovich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 64.2% success rate. Cyganovich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, First Bancorp Puerto Rico, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TCG BDC with a $8.88 average price target, implying a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

KeyBanc analyst Hans Chung maintained a Buy rating on OneConnect Financial Technology today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.36.

Chung has an average return of 107.7% when recommending OneConnect Financial Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is ranked #658 out of 6873 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OneConnect Financial Technology with a $26.00 average price target.

