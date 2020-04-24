Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF), E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) and First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report), E*Trade Financial (ETFC – Research Report) and First Merchants (FRME – Research Report).

Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report released today, Kevin Barker from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 59.9% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and PennyMac Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $78.31 average price target, a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

E*Trade Financial (ETFC)

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Hold rating on E*Trade Financial today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hawken is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 64.7% success rate. Hawken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Goldman Sachs Group, and Franklin Resources.

E*Trade Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.70, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

First Merchants (FRME)

In a report released today, Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on First Merchants, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.69, close to its 52-week low of $22.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Siefers is ranked #4562 out of 6488 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Merchants with a $37.00 average price target.

