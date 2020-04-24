Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF), Ehealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) and Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report), Ehealth (EHTH – Research Report) and Blackstone Group (BX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report released today, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Capital One Financial, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital One Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.62, which is a 41.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ehealth (EHTH)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh assigned a Buy rating to Ehealth today and set a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 77.8% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor, and Hms Holdings.

Ehealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.25, implying a 46.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Blackstone Group (BX)

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Group yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Janus Henderson Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackstone Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.58, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.