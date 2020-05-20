May 20, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Capital One Financial (COFResearch Report) and Discover Financial Services (DFSResearch Report).

Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report released today, Kevin Barker from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and PennyMac Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $73.81 average price target.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report released today, Christopher Donat from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Donat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Donat covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Express, Mastercard, and Greensky.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.70.

