Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report) and Discover Financial Services (DFS – Research Report).

Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report released today, Kevin Barker from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and PennyMac Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $73.81 average price target.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report released today, Christopher Donat from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Donat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Donat covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Express, Mastercard, and Greensky.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.70.

