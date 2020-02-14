February 14, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE: BAM) and Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brookfield Asset Mng (BAMResearch Report) and Manulife Financial (MFCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

In a report released yesterday, Dean Wilkinson from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.63, close to its 52-week high of $66.80.

Wilkinson has an average return of 18.6% when recommending Brookfield Asset Mng.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilkinson is ranked #336 out of 5913 analysts.

Brookfield Asset Mng has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.60, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.50 price target.

Manulife Financial (MFC)

CIBC analyst Paul Holden maintained a Buy rating on Manulife Financial yesterday and set a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 63.9% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Sun Life Financial, and Element Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Manulife Financial with a $23.84 average price target, a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

