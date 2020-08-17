August 17, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE: BAM) and goeasy (Other OTC: EHMEF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brookfield Asset Mng (BAMResearch Report) and goeasy (EHMEFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

In a report released today, Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng, with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Radbourne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Radbourne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Asset Mng with a $39.57 average price target, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

goeasy (EHMEF)

In a report released today, Stephen Boland from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on goeasy, with a price target of C$76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Boland is ranked #6129 out of 6889 analysts.

goeasy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.31, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on August 14, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$71.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019