Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE: BAM) and goeasy (Other OTC: EHMEF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM – Research Report) and goeasy (EHMEF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

In a report released today, Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng, with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Radbourne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Radbourne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Asset Mng with a $39.57 average price target, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.50 price target.

goeasy (EHMEF)

In a report released today, Stephen Boland from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on goeasy, with a price target of C$76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Boland is ranked #6129 out of 6889 analysts.

goeasy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.31, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on August 14, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$71.00 price target.

