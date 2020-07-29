Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Brixmor Property (NYSE: BRX), OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) and Visa (NYSE: V)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Brixmor Property (BRX – Research Report), OneMain Holdings (OMF – Research Report) and Visa (V – Research Report).

Brixmor Property (BRX)

In a report released today, Anthony Paolone from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Brixmor Property, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Paolone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 64.1% success rate. Paolone covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Corporate Office Properties, and Four Corners Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brixmor Property with a $13.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OneMain Holdings (OMF)

In a report released today, Richard Shane from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 68.7% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Discover Financial Services, and FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OneMain Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.05, representing a 32.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Visa (V)

J.P. Morgan analyst Tien Tsin Huang maintained a Buy rating on Visa today and set a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $198.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 73.7% success rate. Huang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, DXC Technology Company, and Black Knight.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.71, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.