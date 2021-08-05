August 5, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) and Centerspace (NYSE: CSR)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Boston Properties (BXPResearch Report) and Centerspace (CSRResearch Report).

Boston Properties (BXP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Boston Properties on August 2 and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Rexford Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.92, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Centerspace (CSR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Hold rating on Centerspace on August 2 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 88.4% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Community Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerspace with a $87.50 average price target, a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Colliers Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

