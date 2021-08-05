Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) and Centerspace (NYSE: CSR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Boston Properties (BXP – Research Report) and Centerspace (CSR – Research Report).

Boston Properties (BXP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Boston Properties on August 2 and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Rexford Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.92, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Centerspace (CSR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Hold rating on Centerspace on August 2 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 88.4% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Community Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerspace with a $87.50 average price target, a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Colliers Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

