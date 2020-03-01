Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Boardwalk REIT (Other OTC: BOWFF) and AYR Strategies (Other OTC: AYRSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF – Research Report) and AYR Strategies (AYRSF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF)

In a report issued on February 28, Frederic Blondeau from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Boardwalk REIT, with a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Blondeau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Blondeau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boardwalk REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.23.

AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Matthew Pallotta maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies on February 27 and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Pallotta is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -32.1% and a 5.3% success rate. Pallotta covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as iAnthus Capital Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AYR Strategies with a $15.34 average price target.

