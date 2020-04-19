Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK), Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) and Brewin Dolphin (Other OTC: BDNHF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BNY Mellon (BK – Research Report), Home Bancshares (HOMB – Research Report) and Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF – Research Report).

BNY Mellon (BK)

In a report issued on April 16, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BNY Mellon, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BNY Mellon with a $42.38 average price target, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Home Bancshares (HOMB)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Home Bancshares on April 16 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 49.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

In a report issued on April 17, Ben Bathurst from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin, with a price target of p305.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #4673 out of 6481 analysts.

Brewin Dolphin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.