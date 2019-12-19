December 19, 2019   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Blackrock (NYSE: BLK) and Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Blackrock (BLKResearch Report) and Voya Financial (VOYAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Blackrock (BLK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock today and set a price target of $563.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $501.28, close to its 52-week high of $506.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $528.38 average price target, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $540.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Voya Financial (VOYA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.16, close to its 52-week high of $63.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AXA Equitable Holdings, Prudential Financial, and Principal Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voya Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.60, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019