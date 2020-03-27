Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) and Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BBX Capital (BBX – Research Report) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

BBX Capital (BBX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.94, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BBX Capital with a $8.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 39.0% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Hannon Armstrong has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.40, an 83.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.