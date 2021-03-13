March 13, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: AYR Strategies (Other OTC: AYRWF) and Quarterhill (Other OTC: QTRHF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AYR Strategies (AYRWFResearch Report) and Quarterhill (QTRHFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

AYR Strategies (AYRWF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies on December 24 and set a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.34, close to its 52-week high of $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, OrganiGram Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.73, implying a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Echelon Wealth Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$43.00 price target.

Quarterhill (QTRHF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Quarterhill on January 5 and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.06.

Taylor has an average return of 12.8% when recommending Quarterhill.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #124 out of 7372 analysts.

Quarterhill has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.39.

