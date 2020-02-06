Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) and Radian Group (NYSE: RDN)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Axos Financial (AX – Research Report) and Radian Group (RDN – Research Report).

Axos Financial (AX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Axos Financial today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axos Financial with a $35.50 average price target.

Radian Group (RDN)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Radian Group, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.54, close to its 52-week high of $26.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Radian Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50.

