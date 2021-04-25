Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) and Rexford Realty (NYSE: REXR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB – Research Report) and Rexford Realty (REXR – Research Report).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

In a report issued on April 22, David George from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 72.6% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Associated Banc-Corp with a $22.00 average price target, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Rexford Realty (REXR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Rexford Realty on April 22 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.23, close to its 52-week high of $57.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 72.8% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Rexford Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.50.

