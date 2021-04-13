Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE: AMK) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK – Research Report) and PCB Bancorp (PCB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AssetMark Financial Holdings, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.32.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AssetMark Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on PCB Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 95.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

PCB Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

